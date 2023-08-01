Home

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2023 Declared: Here’s How to Check Score on DigiLocker

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2023: Students need their roll number, and date of birth as login credentials to check the results.

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2023: The CBSE Board Class 12 Compartment Result 2023 was on Tuesday declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE class 10 compartment results will be released soon. After the results were declared, the 12th results are now available on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Students need their roll number, and date of birth as login credentials to check the result. To clear the CBSE compartment exams, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks overall and in each subject.

Students must note that the CBSE Class 10 Compartment exam was held from July 17 to 22 and the Class 12 exam took place on July 17.

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2023: List of Websites to Check Score

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2023: How to Check Score on DigiLocker

First visit digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone

The, you will have to sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number

After logging in, select CBSE link

Then, you select compartment result

Enter the roll number

Then, the result will appear on the screen.

CBSE 12th Compartment Results: Here’s How to Check Score

First visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in, or results.cbse.nic.in

Then, you search and click on the result link

Enter your roll number

Then CBSE compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

