CBSE 12th Optional Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that the optional exams for improvement of Class 12 board exams is proposed to be held in September. The board will release the dates of the CBSE optional exam in a few days. Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 News: Students Not Ready to Give Exams Citing Health Risk, Ask Supreme Court For Intervention

The board also informed that marks obtained in these exams will be considered as the final result. Students can apply for the optional exams by approaching their respective schools. Alternatively, private students can apply directly on the CBSE website. Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Improvement Results 2020: Results Declared at cbse.nic.in; Last Date For Revaluation on Friday

“Optional examination for class 12 students whose result has been declared based on the assessment scheme and wish to improve their performance, are proposed to be conducted in September, along with the compartment examination for both class 10 and 12 students. Dates will be announced soon,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in a statement. Also Read - CBSE Marks Verification 2020: Applications Now Open For Class 10, Last Date Today For Class 12 Students

“The marks obtained by a candidate in these optional examinations will be treated as final for those who have opted to take these examinations,” he added.

While the regular candidates have been asked to approach their respective schools for application, private candidates are required to apply directly using the link on the board’s website.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National General Secretary of the All India Students Association, on behalf of over 800 students from across the country, approached the Supreme Court seeking intervention in the CBSE’s decision to conduct Class 10 and 12 compartment exams amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In their petition, the students demanded that the CBSE Compartment Exam 2020 be cancelled as coronavirus cases have been mounting in the country and conducting exams will only expose them further to the deadly infection.

It must be noted that the CBSE has not declared examination dates for compartment exams yet.