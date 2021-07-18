CBSE Class 12 result 2021 date: As students across the country wait for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has, meanwhile, instructed all schools affiliated with the board to update the results for Class 11, 12 students by July 22. The CBSE board portal is already open, reported DNA.Also Read - Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancies Announced, Golden Opportunity to Join Police Force | Know Post, Eligibility, Qualification Important Dates

The CBSE board also wrote a letter to principals of affiliated schools across the country to release the results within the given time so that the Board can declare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result on time i.e. before July 31 (as directed by the Supreme Court).

“As per the time schedule given in policy, the portal for moderation and finalization of results for Class-XII is being opened from July 16 (Afternoon) to July 22 (Midnight). As Board has to declare the result latest by July 31, schools are requested to follow the schedule strictly and complete the moderation within schedule. If any school is left to complete the moderation within the stipulated schedule, their result will be declared separately after July 31,” a CBSE board said.

After results are declared, students can check CBSE Class 12 results 2021 official website – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Check the steps below:

Visit the official website of CBSE

Click on the Result tab

You will be directed to a new page i.e., ‘CBSE Exam Results’

For class X results, click on, “Secondary School Examination and for class XII results click on “Senior Secondary School Examination (after the link will be activated)”

Enter your roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id

Click on the submit option

Your result will appear on the screen.

Take a download for a future reference

CBSE Class 12 Results 2021 Unlikely to be Declared This Week

Meanwhile, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations, told The Indian Express that some schools are yet to submit the marks of all students, thus the board will not be releasing the result this week. “The result will not be out this week. We will also be releasing a circular today for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board. We will issue directives for such schools in the notice,” the portal had quoted Bharadwaj as saying.