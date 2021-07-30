CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the final results for class 12 for the year 2020-21. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board. To check CBSE 12th Result 2021 online, visit the official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in. However currently, the site is down to heavy traffic of students trying to check their results.Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in. Find DIRECT LINK to Check Class 12 Results

Here's a list of alternate websites of where to check CBSE 12h Result 2021 and direct link for them:

Other ways to check CBSE 12h Result 2021 online:

How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 online at cbseresults.nic.in:

Visit the official website by clicking on this direct link – cbseresults.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 link

Login with your roll number, other required details

Submit and download CBSE 12th result

How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 online on DigiLocker: