CBSE 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result Through DigiLocker, UMANG app & SMS; Details Here

Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board may also provide these results via IVRS and SMS.

CBSE Class 10th, Clss 12th Result 2023: It is likely that CBSE Result 2023 may be declared within by the end of first week or second week of May.

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of Class 12 board examination. Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board may also provide these results via IVRS and SMS.

CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students’ DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Students have to use their security pins, activate their accounts, so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates once results are announced.

