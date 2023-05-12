CBSE 12th Result 2023 DECLARED: How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result Through DigiLocker, UMANG app & SMS; Details Here
Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board may also provide these results via IVRS and SMS.
CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students’ DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Students have to use their security pins, activate their accounts, so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates once results are announced.
