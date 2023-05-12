Home

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Students can check their score on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board is likely to release results via IVRS and SMS as well.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app.

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results of Class 12 board examination. Now that the results are declared, the students can check their score and the links to view scorecards will be activated soon on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Moreover, the students can check their score on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board is likely to release results via IVRS and SMS as well. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 stands at 87.33 per cent.

Earlier, the CBSE had issued six-digit security pins for activating students’ DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. with this, the students can use their security pins, activate their accounts, so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates once results are announced.

