  • CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Results OUT, 87.33% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys
CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Results OUT, 87.33% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Students can check their score on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board is likely to release results via IVRS and SMS as well.

Updated: May 12, 2023 12:14 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app.
  • 12:10 PM IST

    CBSE Board 12th Result Live: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Congratulates CBSE Class 12 Students on Twitter

  • 12:07 PM IST

  • 12:01 PM IST

    CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Region Wise Passing % for CBSE class 12th results 2023

    Trivandrum 99.91

    Bengaluru 98.64

    Chennai 97.40

    Delhi, West 93.24

    Chandigarh 91.84

    Delhi, East 91.50

    Ajmer, 89.27

    Pune, 87.28

    Panchkula, 86.93

    Patna, 85.47

    Bhubaneswar, 83.89

    Guwahati, 83.73

    Bhopal, 83.54

    Noida, 80.36

    Dehradun, 80.26

  • 12:01 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: 6.80% Students Score Above 90%

    As per the CBSE Class 12 results, over 6.80% of students have scored 90%.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates

  • 11:53 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: 6.80% Students Score Above 90%

  • 11:47 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Dharmendra Pradhan Congratulates Students

    Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated students on Twitter and urged students who may not have met their expectations to not lose heart and continue working hard to chase their dreams.

  • 11:36 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 on Digilocker

  • 11:33 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Check Best Performing Schools

    According to CBSE Class 12 Result 2023, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are the best performing schools with a pass percentage of 97.51 per cent.

CBSE Results 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results of Class 12 board examination. Now that the results are declared, the students can check their score and the links to view scorecards will be activated soon on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Moreover, the students can check their score on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board is likely to release results via IVRS and SMS as well. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 stands at 87.33 per cent.

Earlier, the CBSE had issued six-digit security pins for activating students’ DigiLocker accounts which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. with this, the students can use their security pins, activate their accounts, so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates once results are announced.

