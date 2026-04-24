Home

Education

CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Board declare the CBSE Class 12 result? Check step-by-step guide to access scores

CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Board declare the CBSE Class 12 result? Check step-by-step guide to access scores

CBSE Class 12th Results are awaited. Students must check the official website and Digilocker, once announced, to check the CBSE scores.

CBSE Success Story: Meet Zainab Bilal, visually impaired girl, who scored 95% in CBSE Class 10th Board exam; she hails from..., her marks was...

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: With the declaration of the CBSE Class 10th Result 2026, anticipation regarding the declaration of the CBSE Class 12th result date has increased among the students. As of now, neither the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) officials nor its Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, has made any announcement regarding the CBSE Class 12th Result date. Once announced, students can download the CBSE Class 12th Result at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 12th result can also be accessed via Digilocker, schools, and SMS.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Tentative Dates

Several media outlets are claiming that the CBSE Class 12th Result is likely to be announced by the end of April or by the first week of May. However, this is not confirmed. Students are advised not to fall for such kinds of false rumours. They must visit the CBSE’s official page for fact-check.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to access scores?

The CBSE Class 12th scores can be accessed by visiting the website https://www.cbse.gov.in/. The results will also be available on the Board’s official websites, as well as on the DigiLocker and UMANG platforms, enabling students to conveniently access their scorecards. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to accessing the CBSE 12th result.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

At first, visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the results option given on the CBSE homepage.

Click on the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 12th Result.”

Enter the login details such as roll number, roll code, and admit card ID details.

The CBSE Class 12th Result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 on Digilocker: How to check?

Go to the official website digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.

Log in using your mobile number/Aadhaar

New users should click on Sign Up and create an account. Go to Issued Documents. After logging in, navigate to the “Issued Documents” section

Choose the Central Board of Secondary Education from the list of issuers

Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

Also Read: Board Results 2026: CBSE, UPMSP, ICSE, JAC; State-Wise Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Result Update

In the latest updates, CBSE has released the date sheet for the second phase of the Class 10 board examinations, which will be held from May 15, and offers students an additional opportunity to improve their scores. The CBSE has introduced a system of conducting Class 10 board examinations twice a year from this year onwards. However, appearing in the second examination remains optional for students.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.