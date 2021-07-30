New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the Class 12 results on basis of an alternate assessment policy after the exams were cancelled due to COVID pandemic. As per the updates, the students recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.37 in this year’s class 12 results with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent. Moreover, the pass percentage increased by over 10 percentage points against last year’s 88.78 per cent.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Trivandrum Tops List of Pass Percentage With 99.98% | Check Full List Here

Ansuiya, who hails from Badera village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, has scored 100 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 12 board results which were declared today. Notably, Ansuiya is the only member who went to school till Class 12 in the family and cleared exams successfully. As per a news report by News18, Ansuiya's parents and sister never went to school but her brothers have dropped schooling after Class 8.

As per the report, Ansuiya got selected by a free residential school for economically underprivileged children named VidyaGyan in Bulandshahr district after Class 5. However, Ansuiya is now hopeful to get an opportunity to study in a college if she gets a scholarship.

Ansuiya has scored 100 marks each in English, History, Geography, Painting and Hindi electives, while she bagged 99 marks in political science.

Talking to News18, she said that her favourite subjects are geography and journalism and aspires to becomes an IAS officer. “I want to become an officer and reach a point where I can bring change in my area. Bundelkhand is a remote area. We have many problems here. If I have got chance to study, I will want to spread awareness in the area,” she told News 18.

Talking about online classes, Ansuiya said, “Online education was very difficult for me. In our area, we have long power cuts and patchy internet connections. I do not have a laptop. My school used to send study material on WhatsApp which I downloaded whenever I had a network and studied and re-studied it. My pre-boards had gone well, so I was confident about getting a good score but never thought will get 100 per cent marks.”

Anusiya said she lost her brother one of her brothers four years back due to a lack of a proper healthcare system in her area. She added that her father works as a labourer, while her mother is a homemaker.