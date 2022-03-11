CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22: As scores of students are waiting anxiously to know their term 1 results 2021-22, a fake circular claiming that class 12 results will be announced on Friday is going viral on social media. “CBSE Class 12 results will be announced today at 2 PM,” the fake notice read. Later, CBSE quashed the circular and termed the notice as fake. The board shared a photo and warned students and authorities.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Likely To Be Released This Week: Report

Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 Likely to be Released Soon | Check List of Websites to Download Score

Earlier, a CBSE official had said that the Class 12 term 1 results are expected this week and Class 10 results will be declared later. Once declared, students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites—cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Result 2021-22 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Term Results Delayed, CTET Scores Expected Today

Meanwhile, CBSE has said that the Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held on April 26 and the exam timings will be 10.30 am.

Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held from April 26, 2022. This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts. Further details available on the official website: CBSE pic.twitter.com/x51FrkN9CL — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

“Despite the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the emanination will be 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries than that of India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts,” the CBSE said in a statement.