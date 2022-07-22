CBSE 2023 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the tentative date for CBSE 2023 Class 10 and Class 12 exams. In a press release, the Board said that CBSE class 12 exam will be held from February 15, 2023. “In light of the lessening impact of the covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023,” indianexpress.com quoted the Board as saying.

The CBSE made this announcement after it declared Class 12 Board results.

CBSE announced the results for Class 12 exams 2022, the pass percentage this year touched 92.71 per cent. The students can download the scorecard on the websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in using roll number, school numbers.

To check CBSE 12th result, click on the class wise result link. Use roll numbers, school numbers. CBSE 12th scorecards will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.