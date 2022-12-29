live

CBSE 2023 Date Sheet: Board Releases Class 10, Class 12 Timetable at cbse.gov.in

CBSE on Thursday released the date sheet for CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 board examinations

Updated: December 29, 2022 10:05 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

CBSE DATE SHEET 2023: The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday released the date sheet for CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 board examinations. The date sheet is now available for interested students on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.gov.in. According to the date sheet, the examinations will commence from 15 February for both Class 10 and 12.

CBSE DATE SHEET 2023: UPDATES TO THIS BLOG HAVE BEEN CLOSED. THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US

Live Updates

  • 9:09 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023:

    Starting Date: February 15, 2023

    Ending Date: April 5, 2023

  • 9:07 PM IST

    CBSE 2023 Class 12 Exam Dates: The board has provided 15 minutes reading time to students who will appear for the examination

  • 8:59 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

    Subject Date
    English 27-Feb-23
    Science 04-Mar-23
    Social Science 15-Mar-23
    Hindi A/ B 17-Mar-23
    Mathematics Basic/ Standard 21-Mar-23
  • 8:59 PM IST

    CBSE 2023 Date Sheet LIVE: According to the date sheet, the examinations will commence from 15 February for both Class 10 and 12.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2023: CBSE Board 2023 Datesheet has been released for Class 10, 12 exams. The examination will be conducted in February-March-April 2023.

Published Date: December 29, 2022 8:55 PM IST

Updated Date: December 29, 2022 10:05 PM IST