CBSE 2023 Date Sheet: Board RELEASES Schedule For Practical Exams on cbse.gov.in | Check Dates Here

As per CBSE, the practical exams for students of Class 10 and 12 will commence from January 2, 2023 onwards.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2023: Practical exam schedule released

CBSE 2023 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE 2023 Schedule for Practical Exams. According to the dates announced by the board on December 27, 2022, the CBSE Practical Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be held from January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must also note that the official notice and guidelines have been released on the official website – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE is expected to release the Date sheet for the theory exams soon. As of now, the CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards.

Here are some of the key details:

Schools have been given time till February 14, 2023 to complete all practical exams, projects and internal assessments.

The Board has directed all schools to inform students that they need to appear in the Practical Exams, Projects and internal Assessments as per the schedule shared by the central board.

“The schools should ensure that all parents and students are informed about the date sheet, the list of candidates shall be checked thoroughly and cross checked with from the online system. Sufficient number of practical answer books have been received by the school before the actual date of examination. In case there is any issue, the schools must contact the regional office,” the notification reads.

CBSE 2023 Date sheet: CBSE Practical Exams Date of start of practical examination, project, internal assessment January 2, 2023. Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment February 14, 2023. Date of start of uploading of marks, internal grades January 2, 2023. Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades February 14, 2023.

What If A Student Misses The Examination?

In case a student misses a practical exam, the exam must be re-scheduled between January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023 itself.

In case a student remains absent, in the online portal, schools must mark the student as “Absent”, IF the student has reappeared for the practical at a later date, the schools must mark the student as “Re-scheduled” in the online portal.