CBSE 2027 Tentative Exam Schedule: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet likely to be released by THIS date, check details here

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample papers for 2027 have already been released. Students can check and download the CBSE 10th and 12th sample papers from the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

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CBSE Class 12, Class 10 timetables

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE class 10 and Class 12 timetables soon. According to the reports, the board is expected to be announced the datesheets by this week. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that there has been no official confirmation yet from the board officials. Once announced, the Class 10 and Class 12 time tables will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in. Students can download subject-wise CBSE board exam timetable 2027 in PDF.

Reports further add that the possibility of an imminent announcement has increased as many CBSE exam-related processes for 2026-27 session are already underway. CBSE has opened List of Candidates (LOC) process for Class 10 and 12 main exams 2026-27 and has also conducted a webinar related to registration and LOC for 2027 CBSE board exams.

For 2026 board exams, CBSE released tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025, followed by final Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet on October 30, 2025. The board’s examination circular archive records both announcements.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 at cbseacademic.nic.in: Steps to download

The students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule on the official portal – cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal – cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the timetable:

Visit the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper released

CBSE Class 10 and 12 sample paper has already been released, the students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th sample paper 2027 on the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th and 12th subject-wise sample paper, candidates need to click on the class-wise subject-wise sample paper link. CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th class-wise subject-wise sample paper PDF and take a print out.