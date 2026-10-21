CBSE 2027 Update: List of candidates portal closing today: Check key details before submission

Errors in names or dates of birth can lead to complications later, including discrepancies in CBSE admit cards and results. Students should report any mistakes to their schools immediately to ensure corrections are made within the prescribed window.

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New Delhi: The List of Candidates (LOC) submission for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 closes today without a late fee. It is important to note that the LOC is the list of students a school registers for the board exams. Schools need to ensure that all the details furnished in the form are accurate, as no changes will be entertained later.

The board had earlier said that only candidates named in it will be allowed to sit them.

CBSE LOC 2027 – Important dates

CBSE LOC submission window opened September 24, 2026

Last date to submit LOC without late fee October 21, 2026

Late-fee window (Rs 2,000 per student) October 22 to 30, 2026

Correction window for verification slips November 2 to 4, 2026

A separate schedule applied to schools paying through challan: their no-late-fee deadline was October 17, with a late window running until October 26.

CBSE Exam Fees 2027 (for schools in India)

Exam fee: Rs 1,600 per candidate for five subjects, for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Extra subject: Rs 320 per additional subject.

Practicals (Class 12): Rs 160 per practical subject for schools in India.

Nepal and other countries: Rs 5,500 for five subjects in Nepal and Rs 11,000 in other countries.

What parents and students should check

Once the school shares the data verification slip, parents and students must check these details straight away:

Student’s full name, spelled exactly as on official documents

Date of birth

Mother’s and father’s or guardian’s names

Subject names and subject codes

The photograph, if displayed

Mistakes in names or dates of birth can cause trouble later, including on CBSE admit cards and CBSE Results. Report any error to the school immediately so it can be corrected in the permitted window.

Check Names and Spellings Carefully

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked school officials to be careful while entering students’ names. The board has asked the principals and teachers to check that each student’s name is spelt correctly and matches the school’s admission records. They must also check the names of parents and guardians to avoid mistakes.

As per the official information, CBSE will use these details for different examination-related activities. Schools must ensure that no eligible student is left out of the list and that all information is correct. They should also carefully review the subjects selected by students before submitting the final LOC.