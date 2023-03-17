Home

CBSE New Academic Session to Begin From April 1; Check Notice Here

CBSE New Academic Session 2023-24: The Board has also advised schools to refrain from starting the academic year 2023 before April 1, 2023, and follow the academic session from April 1 to March 31.

CBSE Sample Paper: Students can download the sample question papers website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE New Academic Session 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the new academic session of 2023-24 from April 1, 2023. The Board has also advised schools to refrain from starting the academic year 2023 before April 1, 2023, and follow the academic session from April 1 to March 31. One can check the official notice by visiting the official website of the Board at cbse.gov.in.

According to the board, some of the affiliated schools began their academic sessions early in the year. “Attempting to complete an entire year’s worth of coursework in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of the learning, leading to anxiety and burnout,” CBSE in an official notification said.

CBSE Notice PDF – Direct Link

“The principals and Heads of Institutions of the schools affiliated with the Board are, therefore, advised to refrain from beginning academic sessions before April 1st each year and strictly follow Academic Session from 1st April to 31 st March 31,” CBSE added.

