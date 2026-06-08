CBSE action on Class 12 re-evaluation: Controversial company out, board to re-check copies on its own server

The CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal has been cleared after a security audit by IIT. To prevent data leaks, the CBSE has taken over the reins by removing the Coempt platform. Re-checking of answer sheets will now be conducted using new digital rules.

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CBSE action on Class 12 re-evaluation: Controversial company out, board to re-check copies on its own server (File)

There’s significant and reassuring news for CBSE Class 12 students. The CBSE re-evaluation portal, which had been stalled for the past few days due to technical and security concerns, has finally received final security clearance from the country’s most prestigious institution, IIT. The IIT teams have completed the final round of security testing and given the portal a “green signal,” paving the way for re-evaluation of students’ answer sheets.

According to a report in the Indian Express, several security flaws were found in the board’s digital system, delaying the portal’s launch. Anticipating the risk of data leaks, CBSE has taken a bold step and decided not to use the platform of the controversial third-party company, Coempt Edutech. All student data will now be directly accessible. CBSE has been migrated to its own controlled infrastructure and servers, ensuring no compromise on privacy.

Red Team vs. Blood Team: This is how Portal gained protection

To secure the portal, IIT adopted a unique “red team-blue team” formula. The “blue team” (comprising CBSE’s original developers, experts from IIT Madras and Digital India Corporation) was tasked with fixing system vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, the “red team” (experts from IIT Kanpur) continuously attempted to hack the system and find flaws. After the final testing, the red team found no major flaws, and the portal was given the green light. However, IIT teams will remain on standby to ensure no new problems arise during the work.

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Now the country’s examination software system is going to change

Following this cyber audit, IIT expert teams will soon submit a detailed recommendation report to the Ministry of Education and the CBSE. This report will mandate that any future software developed for the education department or for examinations must incorporate robust cybersecurity measures from the initial stage. Furthermore, any software must be hacked and tested by an independent and competent group before it is released to the public or put into use.

Despite the portal opening to students on June 2nd, examiners were unable to assign their answer sheets due to a lack of security clearance. The CBSE board is now informing examiners that they can access the system. Under the new rules, examiners will no longer be shown students’ full answer sheets. They will only see the specific questions the student has objected to, digitally scanned on their tablets.

Old numbers will be hidden for fair investigation

To ensure the entire re-evaluation process is completely fair and non-discriminatory, another major change has been made. The new examiner checking the answer sheet will not be able to see the marks awarded by the previous evaluator for that particular question. They will independently assign marks based on the CBSE’s original marking scheme. Officials believe this will eliminate any potential bias and ensure students receive their correct marks.