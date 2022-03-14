Bhubaneswar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday said that they are looking into the discrepancies found in the answer key for Odia subject paper of Class 10 Term 1 Examination, and assured that the board will announce a decision within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee looking into the matter.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Know Expected Result Date, Time | All Details Here

CBSE informed board took up the matter after a school had risen claimed that answer key for Odia subject in Class-10 Term 1 examination are wrong. Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Board Opens Window For Students To Raise Grievances Till March 26

“It is known that the performance of students in Class X Term-I examinations was communicated to all the schools by CBSE on 11.03.2022. CBSE has also made available a Dispute Redressal Mechanism on the same day to address the genuine issues of the students,” CBSE said in a statement. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 To Be Declared Soon At cbseresults.nic.in. Details Here

A dispute received from a school regarding Answer Key of Odia subject in Class-X claiming that the answers in the answer key for some questions are wrong. To ascertain factual position, expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies: CBSE pic.twitter.com/jac6sLpTIT — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

“Subsequently, a dispute has been received from a school regarding the Answer Key of Odia subject in Class-X claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong. Therefore, with a view to ascertain the factual position, an expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation. An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee,” it added.

CBSE has set up an expert committee to examine the discrepancies being flagged in the questions and the answer key of Odia Class X paper. “An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee,” CBSE said in a tweet.