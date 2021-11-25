New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday made a major announcement for international students. It said that students studying abroad in foreign Boards no longer require prior approval from CBSE to take admission in the schools that are affiliated to the Board.Also Read - DU Admission Big Update: University To Put Out Special Cut-Off List for UG Courses

The step has been taken as many students studying outside country in different Boards have been joining CBSE affiliated schools recently after their families have been moving back home in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many students studying abroad in foreign Boards are joining schools affiliated with CBSE…CBSE has decided that now onward, no prior approval is required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE," news agency ANI reported quoting the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Read the full notification released by CBSE here: