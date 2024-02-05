Home

Education

CBSE Admit Card 2024: CBSE Class 12th Hall Tickets at cbse.gov.in(Soon); Exam in 10 Days

CBSE Admit Card 2024: CBSE Class 12th Hall Tickets at cbse.gov.in(Soon); Exam in 10 Days

CBSE Admit Card 2024 release date and time have not been officially announced yet, however, students can expect their class 10th and 12th hall tickets this week. The Central Board of Secondary Educati

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Additional Practice Papers With 50 Percent Competency Questions Out; Download Link

CBSE Admit Card 2024 release date and time have not been officially announced yet, however, students can expect their class 10th and 12th hall tickets this week. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) and Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) board exams from February 15; only 10 days are left for the board examination to commence. Speaking of the class 12th examination, let’s look at the revised datesheet below:-

Trending Now

CBSE will conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) board examination from February 15, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2024 will commence with the Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operation, Physical Activity Trainer paper on the first day of the examination(February 15) followed by Biotechnology, Knowledge Tradition & practices of India, Electronics Technology, Shorthand(English), Shorthand(Hindi), Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Library and Information Science, Banking, and Early childhood care & education papers on February 16. The CBSE Class 12 exam will conclude with the Informatics Practices, Computer Science, and Information Technology paper on April 2, 2024. Let’s have a look at the CBSE Datesheet below:-

You may like to read

Remember, the class 12th admit card will be released for both regular and private students as well as for all the streams: Science, Commerce, and Arts. To appear for the CBSE board examination, class 10th, and 12th students must carry their hall tickets. The CBSE 12th admit card 2024 will consist of details such as the name, roll number, exam timings, exam centre details, name of examination centre, exam day guidelines, etc.

CBSE Admit Card 2024: CBSE Class 12th Admit Card Release Date And Time

CBSE Class 12th admit card 2024 (private candidates) First week of February 2024

CBSE Class 12th admit card 2024 (regular candidates) First week of February 2024

How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024?

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card at .

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at . On the home page, click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2024 Class 10th or 12th’. The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen. Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on the submit option. Your CBSE admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Admit Card: Details mentioned in CBSE 12th Admit Card 2024

Name of the student Name of the Examination School name Roll number Parent’s name Name & address of the examination centre Centre name Centre code Exam dates and timing Name of Subject and their codes Exam day guidelines/instructions for the students

CBSE Admit Card: Check These Details After Downloading CBSE 12th Admit Card 2024

Once students have their admit cards, they need to double-check all the information on them, including personal details, the location of their exam, and other key instructions. If they spot any mistakes or anything is unclear, they should get in touch with their school admin right away to sort it out. This timely address could prevent last-minute panic or confusion.

Please, don’t forget to take your CBSE admit card to the exam venue.

Each minute in an exam is precious. Hence, plan to arrive at your exam center earlier than scheduled.

Leave all electronic appliances like mobile phones, earphones, and headphones at home. They are a big no-no for the exams.

– Keep calm, don’t entertain any exam misconduct, and maintain a disciplined demeanor throughout.

What If There’s a Problem?

Now, if you come across any issue with your CBSE admit card details, don’t panic. Reach out promptly to your school management or dial the CBSE customer support number to fix the problem. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.