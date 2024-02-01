Home

CBSE Admit Card 2024 LIVE: CBSE 10th, 12th Hall Ticket For Private, Regular Students at cbse.gov.in(Soon); Exams From Feb 15

CBSE 10th, 12th Roll Number, as well as CBSE Admit card will be released soon. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE 10th, and 12th Admit Card 2024 release date and time.

CBSE Admit Card 2024 LIVE: With only 14 calendar days for the examination to be held, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the admit card for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) and Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) board exams anytime soon. Aspiring students can access the CBSE Class 10th Admit Card 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Admit Card 2024 by visiting the official website at and . Regular Students are advised to collect their hall tickets from their school authorities.

How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024?

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card at .

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at . On the home page, click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2024 Class 10th or 12th’. The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen. Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on the submit option. Your CBSE admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE 10th, and 12th Admit Card 2024.

