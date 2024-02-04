Home

CBSE Admit Card 2024 Soon at cbse.gov.in; 10th,12th Board Exams in 11 Days, Check FAQs Here

CBSE Class 10th Admit Card 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Admit Card 2024 will be available at cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Check frequently asked questions here.

CBSE Admit Card 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) and Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) board exams from February 15, 2024. With only 11 calendar days left, CBSE is expected to release the CBSE Class 10th Admit Card 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Admit Card 2024 at and . Both Regular and private students are advised to bring their hall tickets to the CBSE exam centre. Check frequently asked questions here.

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Full Form of CBSE?

CBSE Stands for Central Board of Secondary Education.

What is the Official Website For CBSE?

Candidates are advised to track the official website of CBSE at .

When will CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 be conducted?

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2024 will be held from February 15, 2024. As per the revised CBSE datesheet, the CBSE Class 10th board exam will begin with Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, and Sherpa papers on February 15, 2024, and conclude with Computer Applications, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence on March 13.

When will CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2023 be conducted?

The Board will conduct the Class 12 board exams from February 15, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 board exam 2024 will start with the Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operation, Physical Activity Trainer paper on the first day of the exam(Feb 15) followed by Biotechnology, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Electronics technology, Shorthand(English), Shorthand(Hindi), Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Library and Information Science, Banking, and Early childhood care & education papers on February 16. The CBSE Class 12 exam will conclude with the Informatics Practices, Computer Science, and Information Technology paper on April 2, 2024.

Can Private Students Download Admit Cards?

Yes, Only private students will be able to download the CBSE admit card from the website.

Can Regular Students Download Admit Cards?

No. The regular students can collect hall tickets from their respective concerned schools. Teachers will hand over the admit cards after the School Principal duly signs them.

What Are the Details Mentioned on the CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024?

The CBSE admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, school information, exam centre information, exam day instructions, and other information. Students can access the CBSE Board exam syllabus and question bank from .

How Can I Download CBSE Sample Papers?

Eligible students can download the sample papers by visiting the official website of the Board at . Apart from the sample paper, the marking scheme of the board examination has also been released.

How to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024?

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card at .

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at .

On the home page, click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2024 Class 10th or 12th’.

The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name. Now click on the submit option.

Your CBSE admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

The CBSE is expected to release the CBSE admit card 2024 this week of February 2024. However, CBSE officials have not confirmed the CBSE Admit Card release date and time. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

