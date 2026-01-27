Home

CBSE Admit Card 2026: CBSE Class 10, 12 hall ticket expected soon at cbse.gov.in; exams begins Feb 17

Students are advised to read the instructions given in the admit card carefully.

The CBSE Admit Card 2025 will be released anytime soon. Candidates can access the CBSE Class 10th admit card and Class 12th admit card by visiting the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card for the regular students will be announced soon; meanwhile, the CBSE admit card for private students has been released.

Regular Students are advised to collect their CBSE admit card 2026 from their school authorities. According to the CBSE Class 10th revised datesheet, the Secondary School Main examination will be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic is slated to be conducted on February 17, 2026.

According to the CBSE Class 12th revised datesheet, the Senior School Certificate examination will be held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand(English), and Shorthand(Hindi) are slated to be conducted on February 17, 2026.

Students are advised to read the instructions given in the Admit Card carefully. It is mandatory to comply with all instructions issued by the CBSE. No communication devices are allowed inside the examination centre.

CBSE Admit Card 2026: How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 hall tickets?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2026 Class 10th or 12th’.

The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name.

Now, click on the submit option.

Your CBSE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

