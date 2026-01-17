Home

CBSE Admit Card 2026: CBSE Class 10th, 12th admit card at cbse.gov.in (soon) for private, regular students; Exams from Feb 17

CBSE Admit Card 2025: With only a few calendar days left for the examination to be held, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue the admit card for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10th) and Senior School Certificate Examination(Class 12th) board exams soon. Candidates can access the CBSE Class 10th admit card 2026 and CBSE Class 12th admit card 2026 by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Regular Students are advised to collect their CBSE admit card 2026 from their school authorities. Meanwhile, the private students can access it from the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Senior School Certificate Examinations (Class 12th Board Exam) from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The board exams will commence on February 17, with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand(English), and Shorthand (Hindi) scheduled for the first day.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Secondary School Main Examinations (Class 10th Board Exam) from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The board has released sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26. The Board has released the marking scheme along with the sample paper.

All those students planning to appear for the Secondary School Certificate Examination(Class 12) and Secondary School Examination(Class 10) next year can download the sample paper from the official website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Admit Card 2026: How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 hall tickets?

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link that reads “Download CBSE admit card 2026 Class 10th or 12th’.

The ‘Authentication details’ page will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the credentials such as application number, name, mother’s name, and father’s name.

Now, click on the submit option.

Your CBSE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

List of details mentioned in the CBSE admit card

Name of the student

Candidate’s Roll Number

Name of the Father and Mother of the candidate

Photograph of the student

Name of the school and code

Exam Dates and Timings

Exam Centre and Address

Subject Name’s and codes

Important Exam Instructions

Signature of the student

