CBSE Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th, 12th hall ticket likely soon at cbse.gov.in; check important guidelines, exam dates, timings here

CBSE Admit Card 2026 LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10th, 12th hall ticket likely soon at cbse.gov.in; check important guidelines, exam dates, timings here

CBSE Admit Card 2025 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE Class 10th board examination and the CBSE Class 12th board examination from February 17, 2026. With only a few days left for the examination to begin, CBSE is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 admit card and CBSE Class 12 admit card on its website. While the CBSE admit card for the private studens have reportedly released, hall tickets for the regular students can be accessed from the respective school.

As per the CBSE revised datesheet, the Secondary School Main examination(CBSE Class 10th) will be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic is slated to be conducted on February 17, 2026. The Senior School Certificate examination(CBSE Class 12th) will be conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand(English), and Shorthand(Hindi) are slated to be conducted on February 17, 2026. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Admit card.

