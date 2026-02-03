CBSE Admit Card 2026 released: Here’s how Class 10 and 12 students can download their hall tickets from Pariksha Sangam portal

Home

CBSE Admit Card 2026 released: Heres how Class 10 and 12 students can download their hall tickets from Pariksha Sangam portal

The private students who have registered for the CBSE 2026 exams must ensure that they log in to the portal using their application number or registration number, along with their date of birth, so that they can access the admit card.

CBSE Admit Cards: The CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board exams are just weeks away, as they are commencing from February 17. The board has now released the CBSE Admit Card 2026 for the students of Class 10 and Class 12. The compulsory hall ticket allows the candidates to appear in the board exams. Now, if you’re wondering how to access the CBSE admit cards, we’ve got you covered. The hall tickets for the regular students will be given through their schools. On the other hand, the private candidates will have to download it through the official CBSE portal. Here, we take you through all the details of the admit cards.

Who can download CBSE Admit Cards 2026 online?

The admit cards of the CBSE are available on the Pariksha Sangam portal for the private candidates who will be appearing for the academic session of 2025-26. The private students who have registered for the CBSE 2026 exams must ensure that they log in to the portal using their application number or registration number, along with their date of birth, so that they can access the admit card.

However, the regular students need not worry. They will receive their admit cards from their schools. The CBSE board exams 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 17, 2026.

How to download the CBSE Admit Card 2026?

The steps to download the admit cards for private candidates of CBSE 2026 board exams are as follows:

Open the official portal of Pariksha Sangam on CBSE: parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/ps/ Click on ‘Continue’ and then ‘Schools’ Select ‘Pre Exam Activities’ Select ‘Admit Card, Centre material for Main Exam 2026’ Fill in the required login credentials and download the admit card

Details to check after receiving the CBSE admit card 2026

Once students receive the admit card for CBSE exams 2026, it’s essential to check for any possible errors in the student’s name, photograph, roll number, class, subjects, exam details, timings, and subject codes. It’s less likely to find any mistakes. However, if you find one, make sure to contact the board or respective school authorities to get it fixed.

Details of CBSE Board Exam 2026

The admit cards for the CBSE Board Exam 2026 were released on February 3, 2026. The exams will begin on February 17 for Classes 10 and 12 in pen-and-paper mode.

