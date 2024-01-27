By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CBSE Admit Card, JEE Main Result, GATE Exam Date: Important Education Events For February 2024
Educational Events: February for students can be quite the rollercoaster! For some, it marks the start of a new semester or the return from a holiday break. Indeed, February promises to be a bustling
Educational Events: February for students can be quite the rollercoaster! For some, it marks the start of a new semester or the return from a holiday break. Indeed, February promises to be a bustling month with a myriad of academic events, entrance exams, and result announcements on the horizon. From the release of the GATE Admit Card, UGC NET Result, and the CBSE Practical examination, it’s a packed schedule. Here’s a compilation of significant academic occurrences expected in February 2024.
Trending Now
GATE 2024 Exam Date
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The examination will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates can download the GATE Admit Card at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/.
You may like to read
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.