Home

Education

CBSE Admit Card, JEE Main Result, GATE Exam Date: Important Education Events For February 2024

CBSE Admit Card, JEE Main Result, GATE Exam Date: Important Education Events For February 2024

Educational Events: February for students can be quite the rollercoaster! For some, it marks the start of a new semester or the return from a holiday break. Indeed, February promises to be a bustling

Educational Events: February for students can be quite the rollercoaster! For some, it marks the start of a new semester or the return from a holiday break. Indeed, February promises to be a bustling month with a myriad of academic events, entrance exams, and result announcements on the horizon. From the release of the GATE Admit Card, UGC NET Result, and the CBSE Practical examination, it’s a packed schedule. Here’s a compilation of significant academic occurrences expected in February 2024.

Trending Now

GATE 2024 Exam Date The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination 2024 You may like to read JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.