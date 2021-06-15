New Delhi: In an effort to strengthen the mentoring capacity of teachers, the CBSE in collaboration with the Innovation Cell of the AICTE launched the ‘Innovation Ambassador Program’ on Tuesday. Under this programme, the teachers from affiliated schools will be trained on the five modules such as Design Thinking & Innovation, Idea generation & Ideal hand-holding, Intellectual Property Rights, Product / Prototype development and Finance, Sales and HR. Also Read - Tripura Board Exam 2021: TBSE Likely To Take Decision by THIS Date: Key Updates Students Should Not Miss

Prior to this, the CBSE on June 14, 2021, signed an MoU with AICTE to motivate, train and engage school students and teachers in various initiatives for skill enhancement currently being organized by AICTE for its Engineering and Technology students and faculty. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021: 5 Key Updates Students Should NOT Miss

Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, AICTE, said the programme can help strengthen the mentoring capacity for nurturing ideas of students. He further added that it will systematically foster the culture of innovation in school education across the country. Also Read - CTET July 2021: Will CBSE Postpone Teacher's Eligibility Test Due to COVID? BIG Updates For Candidates Here

Vice Chairman AICTE Prof MP Poonia explained about the student learning assessment survey and talked about autonomy, practical knowledge, assessment, innovation, industry 4.0, and critical thinking in NEP- Schools education pedagogical and curricular while outlining the process of making of a student vibrant, be able to plan and think.

Manoj Ahuja, Chairman CBSE, informed about the collaborative approach and partnership with AICTE for training program under the ATAL academy and teachers training in new areas AI, Blockchain, coding, cybersecurity.

Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE, expressed hope in the students as they learn to observe their surroundings and encouraged to innovate in schools.

Dr Biswajit Saha Director Training and Skills welcomed the joint efforts of the two premier institutes and stressed upon creating innovation clubs in schools for nurturing future leaders.

More than 40,000 teachers participated in the online awareness program held on the advocacy of the Innovation Ambassador Program.