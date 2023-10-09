Home

CBSE Issues Important Notification For Board Exams 2024, Announces Change For Class 12 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important notification regarding change in the Accountancy paper during the Class 12 Board Exams 2024. Take note of the change announced by the Board..

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to conduct the Board Exams 2024 for both Class 10 and Class 12. Every other day, a notice or notification is being released for the students, informing them about important changes and aspects they must take care of, before their exams. Recently, an official notification has been released by CBSE announcing an important change for the upcoming Class 12 Board Exams 2024 for the subject of Accountancy. The announcement was made by the Board in a letter addressed to principals of all schools that are affiliated with CBSE. Take a look at the change announced by the CBSE for Accountancy Board Exam 2024 and other important updates..

CBSE Announces Change For Accountancy Board Exam 2024

As mentioned earlier, CBSE has announced a change for the Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2024 in an official notification. According to the official notification, the Board is now removing the Answer Books in which tables were provided in the subject of Accountancy. The official notification states, “It is informed that from Board Examination, 2024 CBSE based on feedback received from stakeholders has decided to do away with the Answer Books wherein tables were provided in the subject of Accountancy. From Examinations-2024, normal lines Answer Books as provided in other subjects in Class 12 will be provided in Accountancy subject also.” It has been announced that this change will be applicable from Board Exams 2023-24.

CBSE Extends Registration Deadline For Classes 9 And 11

CBSE has also extended the deadline to submit registration data for Class 9 and Class 11 students. If going by the circular dated October 6, the last date to submit CBSE Class 9, 11 registration data on the board’s website is October 25, 2023, without the payment of a late fee. “Considering various representations received from schools, the schedule for submission for submission of registration data of Class IX, XI, 2023-2024 has been extended as follows,” CBSE in an official circular said. Students can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website of the Board – cbse.gov.in.

How To Upload Registration Data?

The registration of candidates will be done through the Pariksha Sangam link given on the CBSE website – https://www.cbse.gov.in. Only those students shall be allowed to appear for Class X and XII Board’s examinations in Session 2024-25, whose names will be submitted through the online process of submission of registration data. All CBSE-affiliated schools are required to register themselves before proceeding with online submission.

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration Fee

Indian students of Class 9 will be required to pay registration fees of Rs 300, while students abroad will have to pay Rs 500. Visually impaired candidates are exempted from the payment of the CBSE registration fee. For more details, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

