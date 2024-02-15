CBSE Announces CTET 2024 Result Declared: Check Steps To Scores Here

Home

CTET 2024 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday (February 15) released the CTET result 2024. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website — ctet.nic.in.

To check CTET 2024 result, go to the official CTET exam website at ctet.nic.in. Then, click on the result link at the bottom of the page. In the new window, enter the required credentials and click on ‘submit’. Once your result appears, download and print it for future reference.

The candidates must note that the CTET result scorecard will include the following details:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Category

Subject

Exam qualifying status

Marks obtained in each subject of the CTET exam

Overall score in the CTET

