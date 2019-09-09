New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the date of examination for the 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CTET will be held on December 9, 2019, in 110 cities all across the country.

The online application process for CTET December 2019 examination has been started from August 19, 2019, and the last date for submitting online application is September 18, 2019.

Here’s the schedule:

Event Deadline Submission of online application through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in 19-08-2019 (Monday) Last Date for submission of online application form 18-09-2019 (Wednesday) upto 23.59 hrs Last Date for submission of fee through E-Challan or Debit/Credit Card 23-09-2019 (Monday) before 15.30 hrs Final verification of payment of fee by the candidates. 25-09-2019 (Wednesday) Online corrections if any, in the particulars uploaded by the candidate 27-09-2019 (Friday) to 03-10-2019 (Thursday) (No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date) Download Admit Card Third week of Nov. 2019 (Tentative) Date of Examination 08-12-2019 (Sunday) Declaration of Result Within 06 (Six) weeks from the date of conduct of the Examination.

What to do if the confirmation page is not generated after the online payment?

In case confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CBSE between 10:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs. from 27-09-2019 (Friday) to 03-10-2019 (Thursday) along with proof of payment of fee i.e. candidate copy of E-Challan, if payment made through E-Challan.

Here’s how to apply for the examination

Step 1: Visit the website https://ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “CTET December 2019 Application Form” at the side navigation bar or at the bottom of the home page

Step 3: Click on “Apply” on the redirected page.

Step 4: Download and read the Information Bulletin of CTET December 2019 carefully before you start filling the Online Application Form.

Step 5: Click on “Click here to Proceed” button.

Step 6: Complete the registration, fill the application form, upload the image and make the payment.

*Fill in the Online Application Form and note down system generated Registration No./Application No. The Registration No. will be used to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form and also required for all future correspondence.

The fee can be remitted in the following ways:

• Remittance through E-Challan by depositing the prescribed fee in CTET Exam Fee Account with Syndicate Bank or Canara Bank.

• By Debit/Credit Card.

• By Internet Banking.

Note: The candidate particulars can be edited until the payment of fees has not been made. Once the payment of fees has been made, candidate particulars cannot be edited at this stage. Thereafter corrections can be made only during the period in which online correction will be allowed as per the given schedule of CTET December 2019.

As per the guidelines, no change will be accepted through offline mode i.e. through fax/application or by email etc.