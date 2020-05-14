New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced that students who failed in Class 9 and Class 11 will be given another opportunity to appear for school-based test in view of the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - CBSE to Announce Results of Board Exams 2020 Soon? What About Pending Examinations?

"The schools can conduct either online or offline exams for the failed class 9, 11 students. This one-time opportunity is being extended only in the current year in view of the unprecedented condition of COVID-19," announced CBSE Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The education board clarified that the second chance to appear for the annual examinations is a one-time opportunity which will be applicable only for this year due to the pandemic situation.

The test can be conducted by all CBSE schools in any manner – online, offline or in the form of innovative tests that can be the basis for the promotion of a student to the next level.

“This is an unprecedented situation. Children are confined at home. Their schools are closed. They are experiencing mental stress and anxiety. Parents are worried about salaries and the health of the family. In this difficult time, children who have not been able to clear school examinations will be even more upset,” Bhardwaj said.

“In such a difficult time, all of us will have to make joint efforts to relieve students from stress and help them mitigate their anxiety,” he added.