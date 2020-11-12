New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced scholarship for single girl child for +2 studies and has invited online applications from eligible candidates. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 Latest News: Class 12 Datasheet For Science, Commerce, And Arts Streams to be Released Soon | Steps to Download

This scholarship is meant for students who have passed Class 10 examinations from a CBSE affiliated school. Interested candidates can check details and eligibility conditions by visiting board's official website: cbse.nic.in.

However, the last day to submit the online applications for the scholarship is December 10 and hard copy of application form (for renewal candidates only) has to be submitted on or before December 28.

Objective

The primary objective of the scheme is to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,

Eligibility criteria

Single girl students, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 examination, and are studying Classes 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools can apply. Their tuition fee should not be more than Rs 1,500 per month during the academic year.