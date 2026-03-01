Home

CBSE Big Announcement: Board postpones Class 10, 12 exams in Gulf countries including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE as Israel-Iran deadly conflict escalates

The CBSE has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams that were originally scheduled for March 2 in Middle East countries, citing the current situation caused by the Israel-Iran conflict.

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Gulf: Amid the escalating conflict and fresh attacks between United States, Israel and Iran, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that it has postponed Class X and Class XII exams. The exams were scheduled for Monday, March 2 in major centres across the Middle East countries. The cetnres were in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The board stated that it has prioritised the safety of students amid closed airspaces and explosions.

CBSE- “Students and schools are informed that due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided to postpone the Class X and Class XII examinations scheduled to be held on Monday, March… pic.twitter.com/kNSn5npxYg — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2026

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Gulf: Affected Exam Centers

The decision taken by the Board has affected thousands of Indian expatriate students, many children of Gulf workers. The Class 10 and 12 board exams are crucial for students, as they determine their college admissions and subject selections. Several Middle Eastern countries are witnessing retaliatory attacks by Iran on US bases located in their cities.

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Gulf: US, Israel And Iran Conflict Affected Studies

The CBSE decided after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israel-US joint airstrikes. This has escalated the conflict between the countries as Iranian forces have vowed to give a befitting reply to Washington and Tel Aviv. The current critical situation has also soared fuel prices. Around 18 million Indian living in Gulf countries are terrified following missile and drone strikes in Qatar, UAE and other Middle Eastern region.

CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Gulf: What’s Next?

CBSE has informed that it will announce revised exam dates in the coming days through official channels. The Board has urged students to remain calm while keeping an eye on updates.

Ayatollah Khamenei is Dead: Donald Trump

Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, terming it the greatest chance for the people of the Middle East country to reclaim control of their nation. He also warned that the military strikes by the US will continue, saying that ‘heavy and pinpoint bombing’ would continue ‘as long as necessary’ to achieve ‘peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world.’

Military Strikes To Continue On Iran

President Trump also confirmed that the death of Iran’s supreme leader will not stop the US military strikes, signaling continued military pressure. “heavy and pinpoint bombing” would continue “as long as necessary” to achieve what he described as “PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD,” he wrote.

