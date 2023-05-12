CBSE Board 10th Result 2023: Check School-wise Pass Percentage

Home

CBSE Board 10th Result 2023: Over 38 lakh students this year have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th of which 21,86,940 students registered for class 10th board exams across the country.

CBSE 10th Board Result 2023: This year, a total of 21,86,485 class 10th students had registered for the exams. Photo-IANS

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the CBSE Board Class 10th Results 2023 on cbseresults.nic.in and the students can now check and download their Class 10 results on the official website. Over 38 lakh students this year have registered for CBSE Board Exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th of which 21,86,940 students registered for class 10th board exams across the country.

The CBSE Board Exams 2023 for the 10th and 12th concluded on April 5, 2023. Earlier in the day, the board has already declared the CBSE 12th Result 2023 on the official website, students can check their 12th board scorecards.

The CBSE board exams for Class 10th started on February 14 and concluded on March 21. This year, a total of 21,86,485 class 10th students had registered for the exams.

The CBSE students can check their marks online with their roll number, school number and admit card ID. Along with the official websites, the CBSE class 10th results is also available on Digilocker and Umang application.

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Check School-wise Pass Percentage

Delhi govt aided school pass percentage: 78.41%

Delhi govt school pass percentage: 85.89%

Independent: 95.53%

JNV: 100%

KV: 98.71%

CBSE 10th Result 2023: How To Check Scores

First log in to the official website of the other site of CBSE.

Then click on CBSE Board Result 2023 link or login into the account.

After this, you need to enter the roll number or registration number and click on submit.

The result of Class 10 will appear on the screen.

Then, you can check the result and download the page

Take a printout for future reference

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Details on marksheet

Name and personal details of candidates.

Marks scored in each subject and maximum marks for each subject.

Total marks.

Pass/Compartment status.

Other information CBSE 10th Result 2023: Kerala tops list Kerala total passed candidates: 62978

Boys pass percentage: 99.86%

Girls pass percentage:99.96%

Overall: 99.91%

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.