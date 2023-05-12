Home

Education

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Trivandrum, Bengaluru Top Regions, Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

CBSE Board 12th Result 2023 Declared: Trivandrum, Bengaluru Top Regions, Check Region-Wise Pass Percentage

CBSE Board 12th Results 2023 Latest Update: Significantly, the Trivandrum region has topped with 99.91 pass percentage followed by Bengaluru securing a pass percentage of 98.64%.

CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2023: As the CBSE 12th board Results are declared, the candidates can check and download the digital copies of their results from cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 12th Result 2023 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the CBSE 12th Board Results 2023. The CBSE students can now check their results on cbse.nic.in. This year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 87.33%.

Significantly, the Trivandrum region has topped with 99.91 pass percentage followed by Bengaluru securing a pass percentage of 98.64%. The pass percentage for girl students stands at 90.68%. The CBSE said it will not announce first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition. Even the board said it will not publish the toppers list this year to prevent unhealthy competition among students.

You may like to read

The CBSE stated that 87.33% of students cleared the exam, which is a dip of 5.38% as compared to the last year.

In the region-wise pass percentage category, Chennai followed Trivandrum and Bengaluru with 97.40% pass percentage. Other regions that topped the chart this year include Delhi, Chandigarh, Ajmer, Pune and Patna.

As the CBSE 12th board Results are declared, the candidates can check and download the digital copies of their results from cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Check Region-wise Passing percentage

Trivandrum 99.91 Bengaluru 98.64 Chennai 97.40 Delhi, West 93.24 Chandigarh 91.84 Delhi, East 91.50 Ajmer, 89.27 Pune, 87.28 Panchkula, 86.93 Patna, 85.47 Bhubaneswar, 83.89 Guwahati, 83.73 Bhopal, 83.54 Noida, 80.36 Dehradun, 80.26

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.