CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Dates 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Board Exam 2021, date sheet for Class 12 and 10 was announced today. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the announcement. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students are asked to bookmark this page for all the latest updates.

Students and parents may please note that the Education Minister may not release the CBSE date sheet. As per the information shared by him, he would only be announcing the dates from which the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 would commence.

Here are the live updates:

6.03 pm: I want to thank the students for sharing their ideas regarding the examination: Education Minister.

6.00 pm: Education Minister begins his address.

5.30 pm: Union Education Minister to announce the dates shortly. Stay tuned!

5.10 pm: On the modes of exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said, “Many CBSE schools are in rural areas. Hence, online examinations are not possible.”

4.50 pm: Pokhriyal in his last interaction had said that exams can be held anytime after February. Even as there has been a huge demand on Twitter to hold the boards in May, the exams are not expected to be delayed beyond a couple of months.

4.45 pm: CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are likely to be held after February.

Dear students & parents!

I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 today at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/2jKEM6BMSf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 31, 2020

4.30 pm: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the date sheet for CBSE class 10 and class 12 today at 6 pm.