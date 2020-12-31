CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date 2021 Latest Updates: Putting an end to the long wait of students and their parents and teachers, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal on Thursday announced the date for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams and said the exams will be hekld from Many 4 to June 10. He also stated that the results of the CBSE class 10, 12 board exams will be released on July 15. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 To Begin From May 4. Detailed Schedule Announced

“We have decided to conduct Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams from May 4. The exams will conclude by June 10, 2021. Results will be out by July 15,” Pokhariyal said in a video message on Thursday. Also Read - CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021- Board Exams From May 4 to June 10, Results Around July 15

Soon after the announcement, the CBSE stated that the schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/Project/Internal Assessment of Class 10 and 12 from March 1, 2021 to last date of conduct of theory examination of these classes. Date sheet of both Class 10 and 12 will be issued soon. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 To Begin From May 4, Results By July 15, Date Sheet To Be Out Soon

Issuing the notification, the CBSE stated that the situation due to COVID-19 being faced by the students/ teachers and schools is unprecedented. It also added that to ensure a conducive environment to the students for the exams and based on the feedback and consultations with ‘diverse stakeholders”, the board has decided to conduct the exams between May and June.

Notably, the delay in exam schedule comes after several parents requested on the social media platform of the education minister.

It is important to nota here that once the CBSE datesheet will be released online at cbse.nic.in, students will be able to down it for their reference. For this, students should keep checking the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in for final 2021 datesheets for both theoretical and practical board examinations.

Earlier, the education minister had said that exam dates would be announced on December 31. The Minister, in his webinar on December 22, had also clarified that the CBSE board exams 2021 would not be held in January or February.

Reduced syllabus

In his video message, the education minister further said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the curriculum for Class 10 and 12 by 30 per cent. And hence, the students will be appearing for exams on the reduced syllabus.

How to Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the ‘Recent Announcements’ section

Step 3: Students must note that after the datasheets are released, they will be able to access them under the ‘recent announcements’ section

Step 4: You can take a download of CBSE datesheet or a printout, depending on your convenience.

In general, the practical exams are conducted in January and written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.