CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage Of Boys In Last 5 Years

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date And Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the exact date and time for the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th board results 2023 next week.

CBSE Result 2023: With several boards announcing their Class 10 and Class 12 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students are also awaiting the 2023 board exam result date. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the exact date and time for the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th board results 2023 next week. There is no confirmation as of yet regarding whether the board will release the results for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams in 2023 on the same day.

Nearly 38,73,710 students are anxiously waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results. All those students who have enrolled in class X or Class XII of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can view their CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 by logging into the official websites at , .

CBSE Result 2023: Official Websites to Check CBSE 10th, 12th Marksheet Here

To check your CBSE 10th result 2023 and CBSE Class 12th Result 2023, you need to enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID in the given result login window. Check list of websites from where you can track your result.

cbseresults.nic.in cbse.nic.in cbse.gov.in digilocker.gov.in results.gov.in parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Pass Percentage

Year Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage 2022 95.21% 93.80 % 2021 99.24% 98.89% 2020 93.31% 90.14% 2019 92.45 % 90.14% 2018 88.67% 85.32%

CBSE 10th Result 2023: This year, CBSE conducted the class 10 board examination between February 15 to March 21. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. Both the Class 10th and Class 12th examination was held for the academic year 2022-2023. While declaring the CBSE result, the board will announce the pass percentages for each class, including overall, gender, school, region, and more.

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Earlier in 2022, the Board conducted the examination in two terms/semesters. The performance of the female students in 2022 was slightly lower than in 2021, but it was higher than in 2018, 2019, and 2020. In 2022, the pass percentage of girls is 95.21 per cent, a slight dip of around 4 per cent in comparison to 2021 pass percentage. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage of boys recorded was 93.80%. Girls had outshined boys by 1.41%

CBSE 10th Result 2021: The pass percentage of girls is 99.24 per cent. The percentage of girls passing in 2021 increased significantly. It is important to note, that the board cancelled the examination due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. The CBSE Class 10 recorded the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.04%. The overall pass percentage of boys recorded was 98.89%.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: If going by the past 5 years’ pass percentage data, the overall pass percentage of boys recorded was 90.14%. The performance of the female candidates improved once again in the year 2020, with a pass percentage of 93.31%. Due to the deadly pandemic COVID-19, the CBSE cancelled the 2020 board exams, and a substitute assessment plan was developed to evaluate students.

