CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam: CBSE official Rama Sharma has confirmed that the board will release the date sheet for the term 1 exam for Classes 10 and 12 soon at the official website cbse.gov.in. While the exact dates of CBSE Term-1 exams are awaited, speculations are rife that the board will release the date sheet by mid-October.
In the wake of the pandemic, the board has decided to conduct class 10, 12 board exams into 2 terms, covering 50 per cent syllabus in each. While the term 1 exams will be held in November-December, 2021, the term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022.
Term 1 exam pattern
- The exams will be held within 4-8 weeks.
- MCQ based objective type questions will be asked
- Case-based reasoning-type MCQ questions might be asked
- The duration will be 90 minutes.
Term 2 exam pattern
- Term 2 exams will have case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions
- Short and long answer type question will be asked
- It will be held for 2 hours
If the Covid-19 pandemic situation deteriorates again, the March exams will be held MCQ-based papers for 90 minutes, the board had clarified earlier.
Meanwhile, CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that in case there is any disruption of the Term 2 exam, more weightage would be given to the Term 1 exam. He further added that the decision for the same will be taken “only towards the end of Term II exams.”
When will the board declare the final results?
The final results will be declared after Term 2 exams, however, students will also get separate marksheets of Term 1 exams. This year the board has collaborated with Centre of Excellence for BlockChain Technology of National Informatics Centre to provide CBSE Board Results.In a statement, the CBSE said that digitally signed certificates will be sent to the BlockChain based system creating an additional secure link. All users including students, educational institutions, employers can use the website.
How to use Blockchain Technology to access results
- Visit the official site of CBSE Academic {BlockChain} Documents on cbse.certchain.nic.in.
- Click on ‘Verify’ link available on the home page.
- New page will open where students will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12
- Submit all details
- Your result will be displayed on the screen