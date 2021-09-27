CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam: CBSE official Rama Sharma has confirmed that the board will release the date sheet for the term 1 exam for Classes 10 and 12 soon at the official website cbse.gov.in. While the exact dates of CBSE Term-1 exams are awaited, speculations are rife that the board will release the date sheet by mid-October.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Date Sheet For Term 1 Examination Expected Next Month | Read Details

In the wake of the pandemic, the board has decided to conduct class 10, 12 board exams into 2 terms, covering 50 per cent syllabus in each. While the term 1 exams will be held in November-December, 2021, the term 2 exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022. Also Read - CBSE Soon to Launch Portal For Schools to Prepare List of Candidates For Board Exams 2022, Sanyam Bhardwaj Writes to Principals

Term 1 exam pattern

The exams will be held within 4-8 weeks.

MCQ based objective type questions will be asked

Case-based reasoning-type MCQ questions might be asked

The duration will be 90 minutes.

Term 2 exam pattern Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021 UPDATE: Board Directs Regional Directors to Visit Schools Preparing Class 10,12 Results

Term 2 exams will have case-based, situation-based, open-ended questions

Short and long answer type question will be asked

It will be held for 2 hours

If the Covid-19 pandemic situation deteriorates again, the March exams will be held MCQ-based papers for 90 minutes, the board had clarified earlier.

Meanwhile, CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that in case there is any disruption of the Term 2 exam, more weightage would be given to the Term 1 exam. He further added that the decision for the same will be taken “only towards the end of Term II exams.”

When will the board declare the final results?