CBSE Board Exam 2021: The CBSE Board exams for class 10th are nearing and students must not leave any stone unturned in their preparation for the exams. They must also practice as many sample papers to get an idea of the questions that will be asked in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Board Exam. The CBSE Class 10 board exams will begin on May 6, 2021.

Since Maths is considered one of the toughest subjects, we have downloaded one sample for the convenience of students. Students must also note that the CBSE had earlier announced a reduction of 30 per cent of the syllabus in Maths subject to help students deal with the loss of studies during the pandemic. We have mentioned the deleted portion of the CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus below:

DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 10 MATHS SAMPLE PAPER HERE

1) Real Numbers – Euclid’s division lemma (Polynomials – Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients, Pair Of Linear Equations In Two Variables – Cross Multiplication Method, Quadratic Equations – Situational problems based on equations reducible to quadratic equations, Arithmetic Progressions – Application in solving daily life problems based on sum to n terms)

2) Coordinate Geometry – Area of Triangle (Triangles – Proof of the following two theorems are deleted — The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides, and in a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angle opposite to the first side is a right angle, Constructions – Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle)

3) Trigonometry–(Introduction To Trigonometry – Motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0 degree and 90 degree, Trigonometric Identities – Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles)

4) Mensuration–(Areas Related To Circles – Problems on central angle of 120 degree, Surface Areas and Volumes – Frustum of a cone)

5) Statistics and Probability–(Step deviation Method for finding the mean, Cumulative Frequency graph)

NOTE BEFORE YOU START SOLVING THE CBSE CLASS 10 MATHS BOARD EXAM 2021 SAMPLE PAPER: Solve the sample paper for a better understanding of the question paper, types of question,s and time management during the exam. Firstly, read the question paper thoroughly. You are advised to attempt those questions first that you know the answers of already. Questions bearing higher marks should also be given priority.