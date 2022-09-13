CBSE Sample Paper 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the CBSE sample paper 2023 for the upcoming Classes 10 and 12 Board examinations. However, the Board officials have not shared any date or time for the release of the sample paper. Once uploaded, the candidates can download the CBSE Sample paper by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 56 Posts at plapps.indianoil.in Across India. Read Details Here

Earlier, CBSE had announced the Class 10, 12 exam dates for 2023. According to the schedule shared by the board, the exams will commence on February 15. “In the light of lessening of impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from February 15, 2023,” CBSE statement mentioned. Also Read - Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1041 Non-Executives Posts at mazagondock.in Before Sept 30

The delay in the preparation and distribution of the CBSE Sample papers for 2022-23 session has left both students and teachers clueless. Several schools would be conducting or are in the process to hold the mid-terms or the half-yearly examination from the month of September. Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Register For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here

“The pattern for the CBSE 2023 board exams has been changed. The board has shared the outline of the changes in the pattern. However, the actual changes and pattern understanding is usually gained by means of Sample Papers. With no sample papers out as yet, setting up of papers for half-yearly has been a bit of a challenge for the schools,” reports Times Now quoting Deepti, an academic coordinator at SRM School.

Meanwhile, another senior academic coordinator for AIS, Faridabad highlighted that for Classes 10, and 12 half-yearly examinations are likely to be their first practice test. “Half Yearly exams are important. It helps schools course correct and help students on the areas of improvements. As such, by end of September we would be starting the exams and were really hoping for the CBSE sample papers to be available so that board going students get an understanding on how the paper would be set,” reports Times Now quoting the coordinator.