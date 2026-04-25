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CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 soon: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 soon: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: Students can check the CBSE Class 12th Result via the official website, Digilocker, SMS, and other alternatives.

CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2026 soon: Check 5 alternative ways to check CBSE Results scores via DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS Service, IVRS(Photo Credit: Representational Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 12 result 2026 anytime soon. At present, no dates have been confirmed for the declaration of the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026. Students can check the CBSE Class 12th Result via the official website, Digilocker, SMS, and other alternatives.

Sometimes, during the result declaration, the official website either crashes or is completely slow, with text displaying ‘Error 404’ and ‘Bad Gateway’. During this time, students became impatient and kept typing the login details again and again to check the result. However, the students should not be nervous or panicked. They should choose alternative ways to check the result. In this article, we have provided our readers with a step-by-step guide to download the results.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Result 2026: When will Board declare the CBSE Class 12 result? Check step-by-step guide to access scores

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 via the official website: How to check?

Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

Search CBSE Class 12th result link.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and the CBSE 12th mark sheet 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 via Umang app: How to check?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) have created UMANG, a Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, to promote mobile governance throughout India. The app will also include CBSE Result for 2026. Students can access the app on the Google PlayStore (Android) and the App Store (iOS). The Central Board will announce the School Wise Results on Pariksha Sangam. However, access is restricted to schools, and students cannot use it.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Released at cbse.gov.in; exam begins from May 15

CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 via SMS: How to check?

Open the SMS application on your phone.

Now, Type the message – cbse12 < space > roll number

Now, Send the text to the phone number provided by CBSE

Your CBSE 10th Result will be sent to you through SMS

CBSE Result Through Offline Method

One can also access the CBSE results by visiting the school directly. Once the board officially announces the results, schools often display them on notice boards for students to view.

Also Read: Board Results 2026: CBSE, UPMSP, ICSE, JAC; State-Wise Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Result Update

CBSE Result Through IVRS

CBSE results may also be made available via IVRS and SMS. Students can obtain results using these methods by dialling the phone numbers registered with the board. More details will be included in the result notification.

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