New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday released date sheet of pending CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations. The board examinations for remaining papers will commence from July 1 and conclude on July 15, 2020. Reports claimed that the government had directed the CBSE to hold papers before JEE main examinatons, scheduled to be held between July 18-23.

The exam dates of class 10, 12 pending papers was scheduled to release on May 16. Taking to Twitter, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhariyal had informed that the schedule will be released on Monday.

“CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” the HRD minister had tweeted.