CBSE Board Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10 Time Table Released, Download Time Table PDF

The class 10 exams will start on 15 February.

Class 10 Board Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced the date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning on February 15.

Date Sheet

CBSE releases date sheet for class 10th Board Exams. Examinations to begin from 15th February 2024. pic.twitter.com/b1syspJ6Ut — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams will end on April 2.

“While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is sufficient gap between two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding schedule for class 12,” said Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

