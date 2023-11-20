Home

Education

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam Timetable Expected by Nov End? Here’s What We Know So Far

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Exam Timetable Expected by Nov End? Here’s What We Know So Far

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will publish the date sheet for the annual Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 soon at — h

CBSE Board Exams Datesheet 2023-2024: Check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Expected Time Table Release Date; Official Website To Check.

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will publish the date sheet for the annual Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 soon at — https://www.cbse.gov.in/. Presently, CBSE has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023, the detailed subject-wise schedule in PDF format is yet to be published in online mode. The Secondary School Examination (Class X) and Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) annual board examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by April 10, 2024.

Trending Now

The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj in the month of July. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024,” reads the official statement. Students and parents can access the CBSE Class 10th date sheet 2023-24 and the CBSE Class 12th datesheet 2023-24 by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.

You may like to read

Going by the media reports, CBSE Date Sheet 2024 is expected to be released by November end. CBSE Datesheet will conduct details such as exam day instruction, number of subjects, name of the subjects, subject code, exam duration, and others. Check important dates, and other details here.

How to Download the CBSE date sheet 2024? Step-by-Step Guide Here

The CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2024 and CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024 will be released in due course. Check step by step guide to download the date sheet. Till now, the CBSE date sheet has not been released.

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf” link. Your CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear on the screen. Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully. Download it and take the printout of it for future use.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.