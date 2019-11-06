CBSE Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Wednesday activated the link to correct any errors on the List of Candidates (LOC) as per the application forms for Class 10 and Class 12 examination. The correction link can be accessed by visiting the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

The window for making changes in the List of Candidates will be open till November 11, stated the official notification released by the CBSE.

According to the notification, the changes can be made by CBSE schools on a candidate’s data for:

1. fixation of examination centres

2. making requisite quantity of material avaible for holding examinations

3. generating Admit Cards with correct details of the candidates

4. compiling and declaring of results

5. issuing marksheets, certificates, Migration Certificate to the candidates

6. uploading result on CBSE website, Parinam Manjusha, Digilocker etc.

Schools must note that the corrections cannot be made on the hard copy of the LOC submitted to the Board. Only those schools who have submitted a corrected hard copy can make changes on the LOC online.

Moreover, the Board also said that complete change of names, change in subjects, or question paper requests will not be entertained.

The CBSE said that print out of the corrections made and duly authenticated by the head of the school should be sent to the concerned regional Board office before November 20.