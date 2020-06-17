CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it will take ‘appropriate decision’ on the issue of conducting board exams in the remaining 29 subjects for Class 10 and Class 12. Also Read - SC Asks CBSE to Decide Within Week on Board Exam Schedule

A plea was filed in the top court demanding the CBSE to declare results based on exams already conducted, and calculate average marks on the basis of internal assessment, raising concerns that conducting exams at this stage would risk the lives of thousands of students, teachers and staff members.

The petition urged the central board to quash the recent notification on May 18 declaring the date sheet for remaining exams, and stay it till the court gives its judgement.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia also sent a detailed letter to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ requesting him to cancel the pending CBSE exams.

“Currently, Delhi has 44,688 Covid-19 cases and it is expected to rise to 5.5 lakh by July 31, 2020. Therefore, it is difficult to conduct exams in Delhi,” Manish Sisodia said in the letter.

Listing out the reasons, Sisodia said that while the board has assured no exams would be conducted in containment zones, Delhi has 242 such areas that have been marked under ‘containment’. “In such a situation if someone from the family of the student tests positive then he/she would have to skip the exam,” he said.

He also mentioned that many school buildings in the national capital have been converted into quarantine facilities and are occupied with COVID-19 patients.

He told the HRD minister that results may be based on school-based internal assessment including project work, internal tests, term exams, pre-boards, and so on.