CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can now check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Below, we have also mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can check the date
From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021: Last Date To Submit Online Application Form Tomorrow. Here's How To Apply
Also Read - CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22 LIVE Updates: CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Date Sheet For Term 1 Exams. Download Here
The term I exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the timetable:
Step 1: Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link at the homepage
Step 3: Select your class
Step 4: Click on submit to download the time table
The CBSE board has divided the entire class 12 syllabus pattern into major and minor subjects for easy conduct of exams. Here’s a list of subjects put under the major subject category for class 12 term-1 exams:
- Hindi Elective
- History
- Political Science
- Geography
- Economics
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Biology
- Physical Education
- Business Studies
- Accountancy
- Home Science
- Informatics Practices (New)
- Computer Science (New)
- English Core
- Hindi Core
CBSE Class 10,12 term-1 exam – Key Highlights
- CBSE Class 10 and 12 term -1 exams to be held in November and December
- All subjects divided into major and minor categories
- Exams of minor subjects to be conducted first. These exams will be conducted by the respective schools
- Datesheet for only major subjects to be released
- Question paper to be in MCQ format
- Total duration of the paper – 90 minutes
- Candidates to get 20 minutes of reading time instead of 15 minutes