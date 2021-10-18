CBSE Board Exam 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 term-1 board exams 2021-22. CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Candidates can now check the date sheet on the official website- cbse.gov.in. Below, we have also mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can check the dateAlso Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 Term I Date Sheet OUT: Step-by-Step Guide, Direct Link to Download Class 10, 12 Time Table

From this year, CBSE will conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022.

CBSE releases the term 1 board exam 2021-2022 date sheet or timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 students Term 1 exam will take place in November-December. pic.twitter.com/Qd0taPzKBV — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

CBSE Date Sheet 2021-22

The term I exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the timetable:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link at the homepage

Step 3: Select your class

Step 4: Click on submit to download the time table

The CBSE board has divided the entire class 12 syllabus pattern into major and minor subjects for easy conduct of exams. Here’s a list of subjects put under the major subject category for class 12 term-1 exams:

Hindi Elective

History

Political Science

Geography

Economics

Psychology

Sociology

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Biology

Physical Education

Business Studies

Accountancy

Home Science

Informatics Practices (New)

Computer Science (New)

English Core

Hindi Core

CBSE Class 10,12 term-1 exam – Key Highlights