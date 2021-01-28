CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct board exams for class X and XII from May 4 to June 10. Though the board has decided to reduce the syllabus by 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12, there are some areas which demand more dedication. Also Read - Ahead of Release of Class X, XII Date Sheet, Education Minister to Meet CBSE Heads Today to Announce This BIG Change

So here, we will discuss in detail resources that will be helpful for the students appearing for the board exams:

CBSE Sample Papers: Students appearing for Class X and XII can practice CBSE sample papers. It will help them in preparation by improving their speed and accuracy of solving questions. With the help of sample papers, students can practice each topic from the syllabus in depth.

Conceptualised Videos: Students can take help from conceptualised videos, which builds their conceptual clarity. There are a few good free YouTube channels that provide these videos like Khan Academy, exam fear.

CBSE Question Banks: After completing the syllabus, class X and XII students can solve different types of questions via question banks. Notably, a question bank is a collection of questions from all chapters.

Now take a look at some tips to score high:

Practice Sample Papers: Get sample papers of all the subjects and practice them in the allocated time.

Focus more on revision: Rather than picking a new topic, focus on revision of important topics.

Take small breaks: Studying long hours is important, but breaks must be given to students. Experts say a comic break could do wonders for students.

Allot time for each subject: Allot time for each and every subject and try to complete it.