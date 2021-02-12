CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the examination forms for Classes 10 and 12 board exams by private candidates. The board has released an official notification in this regard. The board has clearly asked candidates to submit their forms online at CBSE’s official website– Cbse.gov.in. “Only online form is to be submitted. No hard copy is to be sent to the CBSE”, it said. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Class X Board Exams Will NOT be Scrapped, Govt Refutes Viral Claim | Check Details

Moreover, it informed that the window to submit the examination forms will be open from February 22 to 25, 2021, until 5 pm. "As per the request received from several candidates of previous years that they were unable to fill their examination form as private candidates for examination 2021, for Classes 10 and 12, CBSE has decided to extend the last opportunity to these candidates to fill their form only online by going to the link on CBSE's website," the CBSE's official notification read.

It also informed that candidates will also have to pay a late fee as applicable while submitting the examination forms.

CBSE Board Exams 2021:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Board Exam 2021 from May 4 to June 10 in pen and paper mode. The board has directed the schools to conduct the CBSE Class 10, 12 Pratical Exams 2021 between March 1, 2021 and June 11, 2021.

If reports are to be believed, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards are likely to be released in April. This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

